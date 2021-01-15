Market by Macy’s at WestBend is now open

While supplies last, customers who shop in-store and purchase $100 or more on grand opening day will receive a Gift with Purchase filled with a variety of Market by Macy’s merchandise and beauty product.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) – Macy’s has opened its second Market by Macy’s within the Dallas-Fort Worth area at WestBend lifestyle shopping center in Fort Worth.

Jen Kindschi, Market by Macy’s spokesperson, takes us inside the new location and what shoppers can expect.

Market by Macy’s is smaller than an average Macy’s store and is located off-mall in

lifestyle shopping centers like WestBend.

The store features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily

accessible on the floor in an efficient full-service shopping environment.

The customer can easily shop the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights a constant flow of

fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise throughout the season.

The Dallas-Fort Worth shopper can also shop at Market by Macy’s located within

Southlake Town Square in Southlake, TX