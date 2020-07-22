Mark Cuban says working parents should recieve up to a $2,500 stipend to help with child care during pandemic

There’s a lot of anxiety for parents as the school year draws near. The safety of their children is one thing, but as many schools are starting off the year with at-home learning, trying to balance work and childcare is another stress point for working parents.

Mark Cuban has a solution for parents trying to keep their job and also take care of their kids.

Cuban told Politico that he believes parents should receive a ‘caretaker basic income’ that pays parents $2,000 to $2,500 a month, based on cost of living. He also suggested a broadband stipend to ensure kids have internet access for their classes.

Cuban is no stranger to offering his thoughts and policy solutions, which causes some to wonder if he’s laying the ground work for a future run for office.