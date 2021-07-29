Mansion listing with no bedrooms leaves people with questions

DALLAS (KDAF) — A property listed on Zillow has a lot of people scratching their heads.

You’ve heard the saying, “It’s not what’s on the outside that matters. It’s what’s on the inside that counts.” That may be true in more ways than you think.

Photo courtesy Zillow.com

This property priced at almost $1 million may have some prospective homebuyers fooled with its charming curb appeal, but upon further inspection, there is an eerie lack of personality within.

The obvious missing from this property is the lack of rooms.

When scrolling through the listing on Zillow.com, there are no bedrooms, no living rooms. There is no home in this house, just heavy machinery, equipment shelves and offices.







Photos courtesy Zillow.com

The Zillow posting was shared to Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild with more than 1,000 shares and 2,000 comments, many of which expressed confusion and shock.

Felder Property Group has this property listed on their site and describes this as “Former AT&T Data Center House for Lease.”