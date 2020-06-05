Man injured after being shoved by police during protest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was taken away in an ambulance after being injured at the end of Thursday’s protest in Niagara Square.

Martin Gugino in 2019

A video that News 4 obtained from WBFO shows 75-year-old Martin Gugino being pushed back by police before falling backward and hitting his head near the steps of Buffalo City Hall.

Police originally said that “one person was injured when he tripped and fell”. It’s not clear whether they were referring to the incident that was caught on camera.

Later in the night, Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that internal affairs has opened an investigation into the incident, and that the investigation was ordered by the commissioner of police.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered both officers involved in the incident suspended immediately without pay.

State police medics aided the injured man, and a source says that he suffered a laceration and a possible concussion.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the incident. They say the victim was unable to give investigators a statement last night.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about the incident on Thursday evening, saying:

I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

On Friday morning, he shared another update, saying the man is “still in serious but stable condition.” An ECMC official tells Poloncarz the man is “alert and oriented.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released this statement Thursday night:

Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.