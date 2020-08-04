Lucky, the Tripod is looking for a home!

Meet Lucky! He’s an adorable doggo who’s looking for a home!

Lucky was brought to Dallas Animal Services severely underweight and limping. It turns out he had a fracture in his leg that needed to be amputated. However, having three legs hasn’t stopped this ball of energy from living his best life!

He has been in the system for over a year now. Luckily for Lucky, a foster stepped up and took him in but he still needs to be adopted. Lucky is a ladies man, he doesn’t care too much for older male dogs but he’s a big cuddler and very active.

So if you’re interested in adopting Lucky, head over to Dallas Pets Alive!