Local lawyer talks about Pfizer vaccine getting full FDA approval

DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutation yet.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective and also make officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates.

Eric Cedillo, attorney and clinical professor of law at SMU, joined our show to talk about that and the hearing regarding Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.