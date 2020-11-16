Life after COVID: 1 in 5 people are diagnosed with a mental illness after COVID-19

Over the course of the pandemic we’ve learned that the affects of COVID-19 aren’t limited to the period in which someone is actively infected. There have been reports of hair loss and other inflammatory responses to the disease that only come to be weeks or months after getting over the initial infection.

Once thought to just affect the lungs, researchers are now seeing other long term complications arise. A study recently found that COVID-19 can negatively impact a patient’s mental health. After getting over the disease, the study found that people can suffer from insomnia, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. It was reported that 1 in 5 people infected with COVID later report struggling with a mental illness.