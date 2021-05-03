LG Second Life looks to reduce clothing waste through clean upcycling

When you think about your environmental impact, you may usually think about how much you drive, plastic use, and other such things. But what about the clothes you’re wearing? The average American generates 81 pounds of textile waste per year.

Due to things like ‘fast fashion’, millions of pounds of clothing end up in the landfill each year. Due to concerns over COVID, this was only exacerbated during the pandemic as clothing donations dwindled. Appliance giant LG has stepped in to solve this issue by setting up locations where you can donate your clothing and it will be cleaned as well.

For more information, visit lgsecondlife.com

