Leukemia Texas serves North Texas for over 50 years

DALLAS (KDAF) In 2020, Leukemia Texas celebrated 50 years of serving North Texas.



Leukemia Texas is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to fighting the life-threatening blood cancer of leukemia through the funding of leukemia research and patient aid in Texas.



One way you can get involved is adopting a “Buddy.”

Help spread love to patients of all ages by “adopting” a Buddy the Bear to share with them . Your donation gives them a huggable companion to join them for treatments.

Another way you can help is by being a part of the virtual “Beat Leukemia Ball”

To learn more about Leukemia Texas or a way to get involved, CLICK HERE.