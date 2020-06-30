Law, peer pressure, or ad campaigns: Local leaders are trying to determine best way to get people to use masks

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KDAF) — Mask required, mask recommended, no mask at all – it’s a bit confusing in Texas as the mask requirements are up to individual local governments.

The city of Lewisville has stopped short of requiring masks at businesses, but it has rolled out a campaign to promote the use of masks.

#MaskUpLewisville is an awareness campaign to encourage people to wear masks in public. It shows city officials with masks on with a tag line of “My masks protects you, your masks protects me.”

Dallas and Tarrant county have implemented mask requirements in public. McKinney has also instituted a mask requirement. Other citites in North Texas are considering a similar measure.

The leaves it to be decided the most effective way to promote the use of masks; requirement by law or peer pressure / awareness campaigns.