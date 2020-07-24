Kneeling before or after the National Anthem? Either seems like it will face criticism

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals tried to strike a balance last night by kneeling before the national anthem. The move was an attempt to find common ground between not stirring up ire for kneeling during the anthem while also allowing players to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement.

The problem with the middle ground on a very polarized issue is you can end up making both sides angry.

The reaction from many fans, online at least, has been not great, showing that with sports and this issue, it’s going to continue being controversial.