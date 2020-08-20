Kids that believe in the tooth fairy take better care of their teeth, study says

What role does the tooth fairy play in teaching children oral hygiene habits? Well, a new study says quite a lot.

Delta Dental surveyed parents who ‘allow’ the tooth fairy into their homes, and they discovered more than just money under the pillow. They say the looming visit of the tooth fairy inspires kids to create and maintain good oral hygiene habits.

The study also found that 80% of households with children receive visits from the tooth fairy, and the average payout by the fairy for a tooth is $4.03, up 9% compared to last year.