Kellyanne Conway’s daughter has become an unlikely source for inside info on TikTok, despite conflicting claims

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of former Trump-advisor Kellyanne Conway, has caused a stir and a bit of family drama on TikTok.

Follow her mother’s diagnosis with COVID-19, Conway took to TikTok to say that her mother had lied to her about the diagnosis. Her mother responded saying that’s untrue.

Despite being 15, Conway has become a source for the media regarding inside claims about President Trump’s own status with the coronavirus. She has implied the President is not faring as well as he and his doctors claim.