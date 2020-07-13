Keep your children entertained with virtual activity classes from Junior Players

DALLAS,TX (KDAF)- Now that school has ended and summer has arrived, many parents are struggling to find ways to keep their children entertained.

Yolanda Williams, TV personality and actress, has some tips for keeping your children entertained during this time, where COVID-19 has prohibited a lot of plans. Yolanda has been a teacher for Junior Players since 1997. She has been teaching classes since she was 5 and continues to do so today.

Social distancing guidelines has changed the way that Yolanda interacts with her students. Now instructing classes through zoom calls, Yolanda says it has been a challenge to keep the children engaged and focused.

“I navigated through this whole new thing that we’re doing virtually and it worked.” Williams explains.

Yolanda says that she gets her ideas for activities and DIY’s from things that you can use around the house. She understands that not everyone has the resources to go out and purchase things for every activity.

“I didn’t want to make it too difficult that the kids didn’t feel like they were involved. I’ve even prepared myself to purchase a few things and if I have to mail things before hands before we get to certain lesson plans, I wanted to take that into consideration as well because I didn’t want to leave anyone out of the process.” William says.

Junior Players has been serving kids in the community since 1955. Their classes are remote as of now and the fall schedule is soon to come. To keep up with Junior Players visit their website at https://www.juniorplayers.org/