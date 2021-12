DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a glam new karaoke speakeasy opening today, Dec. 10, in the Bishop Arts District.

Casanova Karaoke Lounges is a “sing-easy” located inside the Casablanca Bar at 200 North Bishop Ave.

The new spot features private rooms with multiple microphones for your friends and adjustable lighting.

Vocalists can choose from current hits and classics in a song library on an app, you can order food and drinks from Casablanca.

For more information go to casablancadtx.com/karaoke.