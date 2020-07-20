Kanye West’s campaign rally sparks confusion and concern from viewers

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Kanye West hosted his first campaign rally this past weekend in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the things he said has caused an uproar in the community.

Kanye announced that him and his wife, Kim, originally had plans to potentially abort their first born child, North West. However, they decided not to go through with the plan. During this rally he said that anyone that is considering having an abortion, he will give them a million dollars.

He also expressed his idea that Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, but actually returned them back to the white people. During his speech he even began crying, explaining how his father was never there for him.

Views on his rally all seem to stem from a place of confusion and concern for Kanye and his mental being.

Other big news, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel just welcomed their newborn baby son. The married couple seemed to have wanted to keep the news under wraps, seeing that only their close friends and family knew of the news.