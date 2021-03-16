Jump start Spring and get off to a fresh start after a long (and isolated) winter

Lifestyle Influencer Laurie Graham-King is here today with some great products to jump-start your spring.

Undone-beauty.com

UnDoing everything you know about makeup from scratch.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Macadamia Nuts

Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ roasted collection of macadamia nuts include six different tropical seasonings and are available nationwide.

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink

www.celsius.com

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink is better for you than any alternative energy drinks. CELSIUS is an energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters.