MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — The Ninth Consecutive DFW Golf Show is set for Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.

Attendees new to the sport or long-time golf lovers will have the get a first look at the newest clubs, get free lessons and experience instructional seminars.

General admission tickets are $10 per ticket. If you use promo code CWFIVE you could get $5 off a ticket. Children 12 years old and younger are free.