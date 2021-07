DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — Joe Exotic is calling himself “The New King of Cannabis,” as the Tiger King star has a new line of cannabis.

Back in June, Exotic made the announcement on his Twitter page saying, “We will be bringing a variety of cannabis products under the Joe Exotic Brand to Colorado, California and Joe’s home state…”

I am pleased to announce my Entertainment Attorney Brad Small, from Beverly Hills, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with a THC Group and Cannabis. We will be bringing a variety of cannabis products under the Joe Exotic brand to Colorado, California and Joe’s home state… pic.twitter.com/FYhU4sz9to — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 15, 2021

Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined our show to talk about that and more entertainment headlines.