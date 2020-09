ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — How large is too large?

That’s a question to pose as the Cowboys look to host the first game of the season at AT&T stadium. The facility holds 80,000 people, so even a 50 percent capacity would still be a crowd of 40,000 people.

Can you socially distance that many people?

Jerry Jones, however, doesn’t sound like he is committing to the 50 percent capacity, saying he’s taking a wait and see approach. Jones says they will announce what the attendance is at the game.