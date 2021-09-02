Jenny Hunter beats odds, attributes success through yoga, nutrition

SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — When Jenny Hunter was told she would be wheelchair-bound in her 40s, due to her rheumatoid arthritis, she refused to accept that as a fact.

Through her hard work, yoga and nutrition, she’s not on a single medication today.

“At first it was sore hands or sore heels. By 21, I was just riddled head to toe. Name a body part and it hurt. Each morning, I would roll out of bed and crawl to the bathroom. [I would] get my body warmed up a bit. It was handfuls of pain relievers and a hope for the best,” Jenny said.

Jenny’s doctor said by age 40, she’d be in a wheelchair due to severe autoimmune issues and that she would never be able to have children.

“I remember standing at a counter and I couldn’t hold a pen and I just broke down, full of highs and lows,” Jenny said.

But, Jenny pressed on, she did give birth at age 26. Still, the pain was debilitating.

“You put them on the ground to play tummy time, I realized I didn’t know how I was going to get back up. [I thought] ‘this is not good.’ [I] had to use the chair,” Jenny said.

Medication gave her some relief, but it also gave her major side effects. So instead, she turned to food and yoga for her healing.

“I got everything back to efficiency. How do we get back to the wholest, simplest? Remove the things that cause it: meat, gluten, alcohol, dairy and refined sugar. This was a 20-year process. By the end of it, yoga brought that clarity,” Jenny said.

Jenny is regularly practicing yoga now, but it wasn’t always this way. As a mom of three, she started with once a week.

“I stepped onto the mat [and] cried most of the time, didn’t always know what I was doing. It was winter, my fingers would be red and firey or there would be no color at all. And no circulation,” Jenny said.

But that yoga, coupled with the food changes, means she has zero symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis today.

“Be an advocate for yourself, find a practice that helps,” Jenny said.

Click here to listen to the full discussion with Jenny Hunter.