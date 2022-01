DALLAS (KDAF) — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and survivors are stressing the importance of getting screenings.

Erika Graham endured trauma and because of that was afraid of doctors she didn’t want anyone to touch her. But, after signals from her body, including severe back pain, she finally visited her doctor. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Erika is now a survivor and joined Morning After to talk more about how screenings save lives.