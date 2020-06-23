It’s tough out there for Karens: 75% decrease in babies named Karen as name becomes a pejorative

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People named Karen were just out there living their lives, minding their own business when suddenly their name took on a whole new meaning.

Memes and caricatures of a ‘Karen’ have spread across social media as the name has become a pejorative. The name is widely used to describe someone who is out of touch, tone deaf, privileged, and often times racist. The male version of it is Todd.

Our sincerest condolences to all of the empathetic and caring Karens and Todds out there.

Babynames.com says there has been a ten fold increase in searches about the meaning of the name Karen. They are also reporting a 75% decrease in people naming their baby Karen.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Nearly 40% of recent customers at gun stores are first-time gun owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 40% of recent customers at gun stores are first-time gun owners"

Delta Airlines is resuming flights from the U.S. to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Airlines is resuming flights from the U.S. to China"

Fort Worth is allowing video inspections for certain permits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth is allowing video inspections for certain permits"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News