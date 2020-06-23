It’s tough out there for Karens: 75% decrease in babies named Karen as name becomes a pejorative

People named Karen were just out there living their lives, minding their own business when suddenly their name took on a whole new meaning.

Memes and caricatures of a ‘Karen’ have spread across social media as the name has become a pejorative. The name is widely used to describe someone who is out of touch, tone deaf, privileged, and often times racist. The male version of it is Todd.

Our sincerest condolences to all of the empathetic and caring Karens and Todds out there.

Babynames.com says there has been a ten fold increase in searches about the meaning of the name Karen. They are also reporting a 75% decrease in people naming their baby Karen.