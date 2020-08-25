It’s taco Tuesday! Here’s a ‘Fantastico’ recipe from Tacodeli.

Get your taco on with this delicious recipe from Tacodeli!
POLLO FANTASTICO
Ingredients
- Whole Roasted Chicken
- 1 Cup Roasted Chicken Stock
- 1 Cup Tacodeli Salsa Roja – can be purchased at Whole Foods or a Tacodeli location
- 1 Cup Tacodeli Salsa Verde – can be purchased at Whole Foods or a Tacodeli location
- ¼ onion
- 1 serrano (can omit or add more)
- ¼ of a poblano pepper deseeded
- Handful of clean cilantro leaves
- Juice from 1 lime or to your liking
- Salt pinch to your taste
- La Norteña Tortillas
- Crema Mexicana
- Green Onions cleaned and sliced
Directions
- Place the salsa verde and salsa roja in a blender and add the vegetables, blend until incorporated but do not over-blend. This is your Salsa Fantastico for the chicken during the cooking process.
- Pull apart the roasted chicken and put in a medium-sized saucepan.
- Add the chicken stock and bring up to temp over medium heat
- Add the prepared Salsa Fantastico and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is incorporated into the chicken meat and it reaches a uniform consistency with the chicken.
- Place in a hot tortilla and garnish with Crema Mexicana and green onions.
Provecho!