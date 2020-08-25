It’s taco Tuesday! Here’s a ‘Fantastico’ recipe from Tacodeli.

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get your taco on with this delicious recipe from Tacodeli!

POLLO FANTASTICO

Ingredients

  • Whole Roasted Chicken
  • 1 Cup Roasted Chicken Stock
  • 1 Cup Tacodeli Salsa Roja – can be purchased at Whole Foods or a Tacodeli location 
  • 1 Cup Tacodeli Salsa Verde – can be purchased at Whole Foods or a Tacodeli location 
  • ¼ onion
  • 1 serrano (can omit or add more)
  • ¼ of a poblano pepper deseeded
  • Handful of clean cilantro leaves
  • Juice from 1 lime or to your liking
  • Salt pinch to your taste
  • La Norteña Tortillas
  • Crema Mexicana
  • Green Onions cleaned and sliced

Directions

  • Place the salsa verde and salsa roja in a blender and add the vegetables, blend until incorporated but do not over-blend.  This is your Salsa Fantastico for the chicken during the cooking process.
  • Pull apart the roasted chicken and put in a medium-sized saucepan.
  • Add the chicken stock and bring up to temp over medium heat
  • Add the prepared Salsa Fantastico and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is incorporated into the chicken meat and it reaches a uniform consistency with the chicken.
  • Place in a hot tortilla and garnish with Crema Mexicana and green onions.

Provecho!

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News