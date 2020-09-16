It’s National Guacamole Day! Here’s a fully loaded recipe for you to try out.

It’s National Guacamole Day and what better way to celebrate it than with an amazing guac recipe from an amazing restaurant. Executive Chef, Gabriel DeLeon from Mi Dia From Scratch gives us his secret to a great guacamole!

MI DIA FROM SCRATCH’S TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE

Ingredients

  • 3 Large Avocados
  • 1 Tablespoon Diced Garlic
  • 2 Large Limes, Juiced
  • 1.5 Tableside Diced Roasted Serrano Peppers (2 to 3)
  • 2 Tablespoon Diced Onion
  • 1 Tablespoon Diced Sundried Tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons Diced Cilantro
  • 1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 3 Tablespoons Diced Fresh Tomatoes
  • 3 Tablespoons Diced Applewood Smoked Bacon

Directions

  1. Heat a gas grill to medium heat and roast peppers until black and blistered. Remove, let cool and dice.
  2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. On a cookie sheet lay four thick slices of the bacon and cook until crispy, which will take about 15 minutes. Cool, dice and reserve.
  3. Using a molcajete, muddle onions, garlic, peppers, salt & lime juice with a wooden spoon to a paste consistency.
  4. Cut the avocados in half, running a knife around the pit from top to bottom and back up again. Remove the pit and scoop out flesh from each half.
  5. Add avocados to molcajete and mash with two forks or large spoons. Coarsely mash for a chunkier texture.
  6. Taste for salt, add more if necessary. Add bacon and top with chopped tomatoes for garnish.
  7. ENJOY!

