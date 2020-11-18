It’s hard out there for Karens: Women named Karen seeing drops on dating apps

DALLAS (KDAF) – Karens have had a tough time recently.

The name Karen has taken on a pejorative meaning online, as it’s often used to represent an out-of-touch, entitled, and often racist white women. The name have even sparked a few “Karens gone wild” themed Instagram accounts.

It seems the trend has started to impact real-world people named Karen, especially their love lives. Of course, most are not the kind of person the name has come to signify. The dating site Wingman says they found significant decreases in the results people nmed Karen are seeing on dating apps.

They found the name results in fewer matches, fewer responses and drops in engagement. Overall, there was a 31 percent drop in interest for people named Karen across the apps.