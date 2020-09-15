Is owning a home no longer a part of the ‘American Dream’?

For the longest time, buying a house was the cornerstone of the ‘American dream’. Wage stagnation and soaring income inequality have chipped away at this dream for years, and now many are calling into question if homeownership is worth it at all.

For younger generations, buying a house is increasingly becoming out of reach financially, and it might not even make financial sense, especially in times such as these.

Despite the trend towards renting, there are still many who see homeownership as a more secure option, as you are not beholden to landlords or management companies.

Of course, you are still beholden to mortgage banks, the lawnmower and busted hot water heaters flooding your floors.