Investigation, response team helps in animal-related disasters

DALLAS (KDAF) — Animal Investigation & Response team (AIR) is a mobile response team that helps authorities with resources and trained responders in animal-related natural and man-made disasters.

They have certified emergency responders who can function under ICS, national and state protocols in dealing with natural disaster relief.

AIR works with authorities and animal control services to assist communities with limited resources to pursue animal cruelty and neglect cases.

They also can provide veterinary support and networking assistance for displaced animals in the community to reunited individuals with their lost animals.

Monica Ailey, AIR president, joined our show to talk more about the team.

