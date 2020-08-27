Inside the storm: The latest from WKRG’s Dana Winter in Lake Charles

Morning After

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 reporter Dana Winter and photojournalist Matt Goins are hunkered down inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles Louisiana as Hurricane Laura slams the area. Matt witnessed part of the roof of the hotel being ripped off early Thursday morning. That video can be seen here:

Laura made landfall about 1AM Thursday near Cameron Louisiana with winds of over 150 miles per hour.

