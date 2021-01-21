Improving your game on Zoom

DALLAS (KDAF) – During the pandemic, in-person meetings have turned virtual.

It has completely revolutionized how we communicate with each other today.

In some cases, some people have completely remodeled their offices or workspace to accommodate this new trend, creating amazing backdrops and sparing no luxury.

What if you do not have the time or space to create the virtual space you are going for?

Our content partners, On-Air Media may have the answer.

