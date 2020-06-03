“I’m tired of people telling the African American community what they can and cannot be”: Nancy Lieberman’s ‘DreamCourts’ go beyond basketball

For a lot of kids, access to sports and recreational activities is something that isn’t a part of their reality. Having access to something as simple as a basketball court can literally change a kid’s life.

That’s why Lieberman started building DreamCourts. In collaboration with the WorldVentures Foundation, the Nancy Lieberman Foundation builds high-quality basketball courts in disadvantaged areas. The goal of the DreamCourts program is to provide children in underprivileged communities with a safe area to play basketball.

However, she’s not there to try and force basketball on all kids. That’s why kids can also access tennis programs, and even STEM learning through the DreamCourts program.

She’s especially cognizant of the experience African American kids have that come through the program.

“I”m tired of people telling the African American community what they can and cannot be” says Lieberman, “we want every kid to know they can be whatever they want. But we have to give them that availability and opportunity for them to make their own decisions.”

For more information on DreamCourts and The Nancy Lieberman Foundation, visit www.nancyliebermanfoundation.com