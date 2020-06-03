“I’m tired of people telling the African American community what they can and cannot be”: Nancy Lieberman’s ‘DreamCourts’ go beyond basketball

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For a lot of kids, access to sports and recreational activities is something that isn’t a part of their reality. Having access to something as simple as a basketball court can literally change a kid’s life.

That’s why Lieberman started building DreamCourts. In collaboration with the WorldVentures Foundation, the Nancy Lieberman Foundation builds high-quality basketball courts in disadvantaged areas. The goal of the DreamCourts program is to provide children in underprivileged communities with a safe area to play basketball.

However, she’s not there to try and force basketball on all kids. That’s why kids can also access tennis programs, and even STEM learning through the DreamCourts program.

She’s especially cognizant of the experience African American kids have that come through the program.

“I”m tired of people telling the African American community what they can and cannot be” says Lieberman, “we want every kid to know they can be whatever they want. But we have to give them that availability and opportunity for them to make their own decisions.”

For more information on DreamCourts and The Nancy Lieberman Foundation, visit www.nancyliebermanfoundation.com

Share this story

Morning After Video

Community organizers outline a list of demands for the City of Dallas leadership and police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community organizers outline a list of demands for the City of Dallas leadership and police"

Reunion Tower went dark for #blackouttuesday, but was the effort counterproductive?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reunion Tower went dark for #blackouttuesday, but was the effort counterproductive?"

In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen"

Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020"

As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd"

Dallas pride parade is going virtual for 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas pride parade is going virtual for 2020"

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

There are still several curfews in effect across North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "There are still several curfews in effect across North Texas"

More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to North Texas"

3/4 of people working from home say they want to return to the office

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/4 of people working from home say they want to return to the office"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News