If you’re looking for love or a companion, date yourself first

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- On the journey to finding a significant other, it is important to look within and enjoy your own solitude and presence first. It may be harder said than done but we’ve got a few tips to get you started on the journey.

Golly Burke, a certified parent coach with a PhD in psychology, gives insight on her own journey.

“We all have our things that we go through in life right, and I had my own, including divorce, I have two kids. I got to a point in my life where I was simply done waiting. I had some friends who I knew who had traveled alone and I always thought was so amazing and so courageous. I wished that I was brave enough to do it too and one day I decided that I was.” Burke explains.

Burke started off by doing small activities by herself such as going hiking by herself and a fourth of July parade by herself.

“It was scary. I can’t say that it wasn’t. But you know what I learned was that you don’t die from fear, and in fact for me fear makes me feel alive. I’ve come to know myself through these experiences.” she says.

Many people worry that as they get older, it will be harder for them to find love and a companion. The key to changing this perspective is to love yourself first and grow from within.

If you are seeking to start your own journey, Golly recommends to start small by simply buying yourself flowers or getting dressed or taking yourself out.