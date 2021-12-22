DALLAS (KDAF) — During this busy holiday time, it’s important to maintain a healthy immune system, especially while traveling. Keri Gans is a registered dietician nutritionist, certified yoga teacher and author of ‘The Small Change Diet’, and she has these tips for traveling.

Try to keep your stress levels to a minimum

Gans says you can keep your stress levels low by meditating daily and getting adequate sleep/

Take a daily postbiotic

Taking 500mg a day of postbiotics supports your immune and gut health, which could get off balance while traveling.

Load up on antioxidant-rich foods

Antioxidant-rich foods help your body fight off viruses. Make sure you are having two to four servings of fruit and three to five servings of vegetables per day.