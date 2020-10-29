How to reinvent yourself in a time of uncertainty

RICHARDSON, Texas (KDAF) — The pandemic has caused a lot of people to re-evaluate their careers and where they’re headed. Maybe it’s due to a job loss or just seeing the economic impact it’s had, but there’s a lot of reasons to be looking for that extra edge.

Right here in DFW, the University of Texas – Dallas has been offering an online MBA program long before virtual learning was the status quo. UTD’s Naveen Jindal School of Management offers the Global Leadership MBA, or GLEMBA, and it’s a way for people to pursue an MBA without having to attend in-person classes full time and is perfectly suited for people wanting to use this opportunity to further their careers.

If an MBA seems intimidating, the GLEMBA is designed to be flexible. It’s 100% online and can be completed in 21 months.

If you’re finding yourself wanting to make a change during these uncertain times, you can learn more about the GLEMBA and sign up for a webinar here.