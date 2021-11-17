How to handle those awkward family questions this holiday season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you been seeing anyone lately? When am I going to have grandkids? Why do you have those piercings?

These invasive questions are just some of the awkward interactions people see themselves in during the holiday season, and for some, this can be intimidating to navigate.

Don’t worry, we will help you get through this, with the help of Leslie Ehm, author of ‘Swagger: Unleashing Everything You Are and Become Everything You Want‘.

When you are caught in a situation like this, you can be true to yourself and feel good about it, even in front of your friends and family.

So when someone asks you if you’re ‘seeing anyone’, try out this: “When I have to talk about my personal life, it makes me feel uncomfortable? I don’t know if you knew that, so I just wanted to make you aware of that. So let’s talk about something else.”

And remember, the goal isn’t to make the other person feel awkward. To them, this isn’t an awkward question. The purpose of a response like this is to speak your truth if you are uncomfortable and move the conversation elsewhere.

Like Ehm said to our crew, “[this gives the other person] clarity of intention.”

Let’s try this approach with another example, the dreaded ‘grandkids’ discussion. You are at Christmas with your partner and your parents ask you, “When are we going to have grandkids?”

Speak your truth and move the conversation elsewhere, with this suggestion from Ehm.

“It [having children] is a conversation that we are having on and off. We haven’t made any decisions yet, but we’ll tell you as soon as we do.”