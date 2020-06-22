How to get clarity and excited about 2020 despite the rough start

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- During this time, many people are struggling to stay afloat and keep a positive mindset regarding the future. With many uncertainties in the world, we all just need a remedy to keep our spirits high.

Tiffany Hendra, an entrepreneur, mentor, and star on Real Housewives of Dallas, has come to save the day with tips to keep an optimistic mindset.

Tiffany says that the first step in gaining clarity and a sense of direction is to get excited again! It’s easy during this period to get so consumed in what is going on around us and have anxiety flares. Tiffany says that we need to clear the slate and treat July 1st as though it is January 1st. We can’t necessarily get back the first half of the year, however, we can create a fresh vision for the ending half.

“Sitting where we are, taking in inventory, assess where we are right now. It may not be where you thought you would be mid year, but take assessments and then where you are today. Until you acknowledge that you can’t move into tomorrow.” Hendra says.

“Brain dumping” is another tactic that Tiffany recommends in order to rid your brain of the negativity and anxious feeling.

“Getting all of the thoughts out of our brains. If we sit in the minutia of the overthinking, what is that going to do? So much distraction. However it feels to you you’re going to just get paralyzed and you’re not going to want to do anything. So get pin to paper, get out all of the thoughts, the good, the bad, the ugly, and then just push it to the side.” she says.

This pandemic has caused a lot of cancellations in events, vacations, birthday celebrations, etc, however the way that you view these changes makes all of the difference. Tiffany explains that the best way to get through these unfortunate events is to sit down and give yourself clarity, don’t dwell in the negatives.

