How to get an extra hour in the day

The U.S. has now reached 5 million cases of COVID-19. It took 99 days to reach 1 million cases, but only 17 days to go from 4 million to 5 million cases. While some of that may be attributed to more testing, the increased rate of hospitalizations during this time is concerning. As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, this isn't reassuring news.

Nor is the fact that more than 97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July. Last week a photo went viral of a school in Georgia that showed crowded halls with no social distancing and students without masks. We know now that students who attend that school have tested positive for COVID-19.