DALLAS (KDAF) — With the reduced number of natural light hours after Daylight Saving Time, as much as 20% of Americans say they are feeling seasonal stress and depression.

Experts refer to more intense cases of depression as Seasonal Affective Disorder, S.A.D.

Gail Saltz MD, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, joined our show to talk about some good coping methods to combat these depressive feelings.