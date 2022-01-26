META SPONSORED CONTENT — It’s the new year and small businesses continue to face an uncertain road to recovery.

Black, Latinx, and Hispanic-owned businesses have been some of the hardest hit, and now new programs are looking to make a positive change.

Meta Elevate is one such program that supports Black, Latinx and Hispanic businesses, creators, leaders, students, job seekers and nonprofits on their path to success.

Irene Walker, founder and program director of Meta Elevate, joined Morning After to share more.