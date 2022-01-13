DALLAS (KDAF) — A new survey from Pew Research Center found that 29% of American adults say they have no religious affiliation. This number is an increase of 6% from 2016, with a sizable portion of the religiously unaffiliated being millennials.

This has left many wondering what exactly has been causing this shift and how this change is affecting churches.

Many churchgoers have already seen changes to the structure of service thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of sitting in a pew and partaking in fellowship with their community, worshippers are now watching services online with the Omicron variant becoming the dominant COVID strain in the country.

Shoran Bolan, an Evangelist, joined Morning After to talk more about how the pandemic has changed churches in America.