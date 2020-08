Dallas chocolatier CocoAndré is a prime example of the challenges and adaptations needed to start and operate a business during an economic crises. The business was started in 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession and, ten years later, is now weathering the coronavirus pandemic.

CocoAndré was started by Andrea Pedraza and her daughter Pedraza when they were both laid off from their jobs in 2009. They combine traditional European techniques and modern flavors from Mexico.