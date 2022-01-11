DALLAS (KDAF) — Should we dine in or order takeout?

With echoes of the initial shutdown still present in year three of the COVID pandemic, many restaurant workers and owners are wondering how the new Omicron surge will affect the restaurant industry.

Chris Dharod, president of franchise restaurants for SSCP Management, joined our show to talk about the state of the restaurant industry.

SSCP Management is a family-owned, Dallas-based restaurant and real estate company. It owns more than 60 commercial real estate properties, such as the Cici’s Pizza brand, Roy’s Hawaiian, 80 Applebee’s and 47 Sonic Drive-In’s.