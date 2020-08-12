Hors d’oeuvres and nasal swabs: Bullion in Dallas is now offering COVID-19 testing

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Pass the test. Not the virus.

That’s the new slogan coming from an unlikely source – the restaurant Bullion in Dallas.

The swanky downtown restaurant is now offering self-administered, drive through COVID-19 tests.

The restaurant still offers to-go food but says this is a public service for the community. Reservations for testing must be made on their website and is only offered Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The tests cost about $200, but Bullion says they only make about $10 on the tests.