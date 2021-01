DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – COVID-19 has forced families to transform kitchens into science labs, as kids cook up mind-blowing science experiments, at home.

Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science,” joined the Morning After crew to give parents some ideas to have some fun with their kids as they do hands-on learning at home.

Lindsey is a STEM educator, meteorologist, and author.

To learn more about his Hooked on Science program, CLICK HERE.