Homeschooling pods gaining momentum, but they’re likely not an option for low income families

As schools and parents begin to prepare for many students to start the school year at home, a new type of homeschooling is gaining momentum – homeschooling pods.

The idea is that parents put together small groups of kids and collectively hire their own teacher for the group – such as a college student, tutor, or retired teacher – which allows parents to still work.

The interest in this route further highlights educational inequality that has only been amplified by the pandemic. Lower-income families will unlikely be able to afford hiring a teacher and still retain the burden of trying to balance their child’s education and work.

There’s also worry about the long term effects homeschooling pods could have on the public school system, with some referring to the idea as essentially ‘cyber charter schools’ that may pull resources from public schools.