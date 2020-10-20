Here’s what Texas’ vaccine rollout plan looks like (assuming a vaccine is available soon)

DALLAS (KDAF) — We now have an idea of what the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan in Texas might look like.

Under Texas’ vaccine distribution plan the first people that will receive the vaccine will be those who are vulnerable due to health reason, and also healthcare workers. The state estimates there are 5 million people who are included in this category.

This plan is based on the ability for a vaccine to be ready before the end of the year, which is looking less likely.

This is coming as some experts are saying the next 6-10 weeks could be the worse of this pandemic so far, especially as winter and flu season hits.