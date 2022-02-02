WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — Need some ideas on what to watch this weekend? Look no further than our Morning After crew! Here’s what they’re watching:

1st pick: The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Plot synopsis: When a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom every day is the same, starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder – Or did she?

2nd pick: We Need to Talk About Cosby

Plot synopsis: Writer/director W. Kamau Bell’s exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to an alleged sexual predator. Comedians, journalists and survivors have a candid, first-of-its-kind conversation about the man, his career and crimes.

3rd pick: The Gilded Age

Plot synopsis: A wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish son, Larry, and his ambitious wife, Bertha.