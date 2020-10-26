Here are some of the most haunted places in Dallas, according to Nightly Spirits

It’s almost Halloween, and in the spirit of the season, we’re talking about some of the supposedly most-haunted places in Dallas.

Mercedes Henry from Nightly Spirits, a company that offers ghost tours of Dallas, tells us the spot with the most paranormal activity is somewhere you might not considers.

Usually conjuring images of sunny days and bike rides, according to Henry White Rock Lake conjures up the most paranormal activity in Dallas. She says given it’s a man-made lake, it’s history really up the paranormal activity.