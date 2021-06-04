HEB groundbreaking ceremonies make grocery store company one step closer to opening in DFW

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — HEB is one step closer to coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Yesterday the grocery store chain held a groundbreaking celebration for its Frisco location on the corner of Legacy Dr. and Main Street.

There was food and music. Their branded hot air balloon made a special appearance, along with a 12-foot-tall motorized grocery cart.

The second groundbreaking is happening on June 4 in Plano.

The company will also support DFW communities by making surprise donations to deserving non-profit organizations in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News