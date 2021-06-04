HEB groundbreaking ceremonies make grocery store company one step closer to opening in DFW

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — HEB is one step closer to coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Yesterday the grocery store chain held a groundbreaking celebration for its Frisco location on the corner of Legacy Dr. and Main Street.

There was food and music. Their branded hot air balloon made a special appearance, along with a 12-foot-tall motorized grocery cart.

The second groundbreaking is happening on June 4 in Plano.

The company will also support DFW communities by making surprise donations to deserving non-profit organizations in the area.