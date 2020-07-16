HeadshotBooker.com offering free headshots for unemployed in North Texas

Headshot Booker is coordinating the largest, single-day photo session that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans with a free, professional headshot. People can then use the headshot on resumes, social media, and LinkedIn as they search for a job. They are claiming if you have a headshot, you are 21x more interest through searches.

In North Texas the headshot locations will be at Marcus Kaiser Photography in Dallas, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Stonebriar Center in Frisco, and Metroplex Headshots in Southlake. However, appointments MUST be made through https://headshotbooker.com.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and are open to anyone who is currently unemployed.